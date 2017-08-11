 Ricky | Pet of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Ricky | Pet of the Week

By on August 11, 2017 at 12:30 pm

Ricky

Ricky is a nine-week-old collie/hound mix who is as cute as a button. He is living in a foster home learning house manners and potty training.

Ricky’s litter mates, Rockie and Rudy, are also available for adoption. F

To meet Ricky, Rockie and Rudy in person, they will be at PetSmart, Belleville Crossings, on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.


