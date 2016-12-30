Reward offered in jewelry store burglary

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with the Dec. 20 smash-and-grab burglary at JSR Jewelry in Waterloo.

Waterloo police were dispatched at 4:49 a.m. to an alarm sounding inside the jewelry store, located at 201 N. Main Street.

At 4:53 a.m., an officer arrived and discovered that glass in the back door was broken and some jewelry cases had been smashed inside the business.

An undetermined amount of jewelry was taken, police said, but all customer property inside the store was reported to be safe and not affected by the burglary.

Investigators say the suspects took sterling jewelry, some of it stamped with the Gabriel and Company logo.

JSR Jewelry owners Kathy and Scot Reime said their display cases have since been restored.

The store reopened for business Dec. 21 after it was forced to close for one day.

“(We) opened to support, encouragement and flowers,” the owners posted on their Facebook page. “Thank you to the wonderful customers who shopped through our half-empty cases with such patience and understanding. So much good has come from our break-in. This is God’s hand at work.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 939-3377.