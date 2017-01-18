Rev. Max Pepmeier | Obituary

Rev. Max Pepmeier, 89, died Dec. 21, 2016, in Waterloo.

He was born Jan. 29, 1927, in Freelandville, Ind., son of the late Henry and Hilda Pepmeier (nee Schulte).

After attending Elmhurst College and Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves, Mo., he was ordained to the ministry in the United Church of Christ in 1952.

Rev. Pepmeier served churches in Illinois, Missouri and Indiana for more than 50 years. His legacy includes a strong commitment to mission in the local community and across the world.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma Pepmeier (nee Sabbert); son Mark (Carol Ellison) Pepmeier; daughters Marsha (David) Peek, and Marla (Steve) Briggs; granddaughter Elena Dorothy Briggs; sister and brother-in-law Pat and John Jackson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Arnold and Luetta Bizer, and Don and Anne Sabbert; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law William and Lena Sabbert; brother and sister-in-law Herman and Naomia Pepmeier; and sister and brother-in-law Barbara and JT McClure.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 28, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Waterloo.