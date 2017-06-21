Retiring Dupo principal leaves lasting impact

Retiring Bluffview Elementary principal John Bione has loved his job and the impact teachers, administrators and he have had on students.

“I thought I could do more to help kids than I could being a teacher,” he said of his decision to become principal when Bluffview first opened in Dupo. “I think I do have more influence. Of course, there’s more responsibility.”

But after 17 years, Bione, 56, is ready to move on to the next chapter of his life — not that he plans to take a back seat.

“I’m going to go back to work. I have no idea where, when or what,” he said. “I always say I’ll know it when I see it. But there’s not enough to do in retirement.”

That said, the Red Bud resident wants to start fresh in a less taxing work environment. His last day is June 30.

“I need something with less pressure — (more than 600 students) and 95 teachers, that’s a lot,” he said.

The benefits of having so many devoted teachers under his leadership, of course, are the encouraging results on student education — and Bione is not shy to confess his feelings that Bluffview has seen great educational success…>>>

