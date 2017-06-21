 Retiring Dupo principal leaves lasting impact - Republic-Times | News

Retiring Dupo principal leaves lasting impact

John Bione

Retiring Bluffview Elementary principal John Bione has loved his job and the impact teachers, administrators and he have had on students.

“I thought I could do more to help kids than I could being a teacher,” he said of his decision to become principal when Bluffview first opened in Dupo. “I think I do have more influence. Of course, there’s more responsibility.”

But after 17 years, Bione, 56, is ready to move on to the next chapter of his life — not that he plans to take a back seat.

“I’m going to go back to work. I have no idea where, when or what,” he said. “I always say I’ll know it when I see it. But there’s not enough to do in retirement.”

That said, the Red Bud resident wants to start fresh in a less taxing work environment. His last day is June 30.

“I need something with less pressure — (more than 600 students) and 95 teachers, that’s a lot,” he said.

The benefits of having so many devoted teachers under his leadership, of course, are the encouraging results on student education — and Bione is not shy to confess his feelings that Bluffview has seen great educational success…>>>

