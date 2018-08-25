Monroe County emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:20 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Levee Road at Outlet Road for a rescue on the Mississippi River.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that a couple was stranded on a 16-foot bass boat in the river just off Gasconade Island on the Illinois side since yesterday.

Monroe County EMS and the Maeystown Fire Department responded. The Columbia Fire Department was requested for the use of its rescue boat. The Valmeyer Fire Department was requested for additional manpower. Jefferson County (Mo.) emergency personnel assisted in the rescue.

The boaters were rescued at about 10:20 a.m., according to Maeystown fire officials.