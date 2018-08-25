 Rescue on the Mississippi River - Republic-Times | News

Rescue on the Mississippi River

By on August 28, 2018 at 9:46 am

Monroe County emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:20 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Levee Road at Outlet Road for a rescue on the Mississippi River.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that a couple was stranded on a 16-foot bass boat in the river just off Gasconade Island on the Illinois side since yesterday.

Monroe County EMS and the Maeystown Fire Department responded. The Columbia Fire Department was requested for the use of its rescue boat. The Valmeyer Fire Department was requested for additional manpower. Jefferson County (Mo.) emergency personnel assisted in the rescue.

The boaters were rescued at about 10:20 a.m., according to Maeystown fire officials.

 

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.