Columbia firefighters assisted the Millstadt Fire Department in responding about 6 a.m. Sunday to the report of smoke inside the Creason Funeral Home building at 220 W. Washington Street in downtown Millstadt. Smoke was coming out of the building upon firefighter arrival.

The cause of the smoke was believed to be electrical in nature, fire officials said, with minimal damage reported. The incident was not expected to affect operations at the funeral home. No injuries were reported.