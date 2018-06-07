Reinhardt earns all-state honor

Valmeyer’s Philip Reinhardt was selected this week to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State Team for his amazing sophomore season on the mound and at the plate.

Reinhardt, the son of Valmeyer head baseball coach Greg Reinhardt, hit .431 with a .503 on base percentage, 34 RBIs and 35 runs, and posted a 6-3 pitching record with a 1.81 ERA to lead the Pirates to their second straight state runner-up showing. In March, Reinhardt threw a seven-inning no-hitter in a 3-0 victory at Steeleville.

The Pirates finished with an overall record of 31-10 this season.

Last season, Valmeyer’s Easton Wallace was named to the IHSBCA Class 1A All-State Team following the team’s state runner-up finish. He remains the all-time career hits leader at the school.