Regional loss ends Waterloo’s season

Waterloo’s Ben Huels goes up for a shot against Gibault on Feb. 7. He led the Bulldogs in scoring this season at 13 points per game.
The Waterloo High School basketball team ended its disappointing season with a 54-51 loss to Freeburg in the Class 3A Mater Dei Regional on Monday night.

The Bulldogs, who finished the season with a record of 9-21, had split two previous contests with the Midgets this season. Monday night’s game was a back-and-forth affair that came down to the final minute.

“(Freeburg) came out shooting really well and built a lead in the first quarter and early second quarter and got up by eight or nine points,” Waterloo head coach Dane Walter said.

“Then we made a good run to finish the half. They came out shooting well again in the quarter and gained big lead on us and we bounced right back with a run of our own.”

Waterloo led 28-27 at halftime, but Freeburg battled back to take a 41-35 advantage entering the fourth quarter…>>>

