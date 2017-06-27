Red Bud man facing gun, escape charges

A 19-year-old Red Bud man is facing several charges following an incident involving a firearm that occurred early Saturday morning in rural Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department conducted a vehicle check in the area of LL Road at Route 159 shortly after 1:20 a.m. There, deputies met with David McBride, 19, of Red Bud, who advised he was just involved in an altercation at a nearby residence.

After speaking with McBride, deputies arrested him for two counts of unlawful use of weapons — those being an uncased, loaded handgun and brass knuckles — possession of a firearm and ammunition without an FOID card, and unlawful possession of alcohol.

Police said McBride fled on foot from deputies into a corn field, but was subquently located a short time later walking along Route 159.

Additional charges for escape and theft of government property (handcuffs) have been filed against McBride for the fleeing incident.

“Additional evidence was recovered from McBride’s vehicle which indicated he had discharged the handgun near the residence he left where the altercation occurred,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing stated in a news release.

McBride was arraigned Monday on all charges, posted bond and was released from the Monroe County Jail.