 Red Bud man facing felony charges - Republic-Times | News

Red Bud man facing felony charges

By on July 27, 2017 at 12:31 am
A 28-year-old Red Bud man is facing multiple charges following a series of incidents that began around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Ames Road.

Police first responded to a residence in that area following a report that the man, later identified as Joshua Heath, was threatening to harm individuals inside the home. He was picked up at that time for resisting arrest.

,p>

While in police custody, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said, Heath “began to hit his head on the shield in the patrol car.” He refused medical treatment at that time.

A family member picked Heath up from the county jail, but while traveling home, Heath battered the family member and exited the vehicle, Rohlfing said.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Heath returned to the Ames Road residence in a truck and another disturbance ensued, Rohlfing said. Deputies again responded and took Heath into custody a second time.

It was later determined that Heath stole the truck from a residence in the 6500 block of Old State Route 3. He remains at the Monroe County Jail, awaiting Thursday arraignment on charges of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle

Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.