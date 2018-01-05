Red Bud man dies in stabbing

A 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed late Saturday night in rural Red Bud as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. A 22-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday by the Waterloo Police Department in connection with the incident.

The victim was identified by the Randolph County Coroner’s Office as Adam J. Sesto of Red Bud. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was contacted at about 11 p.m. in regard to a man at Red Bud Regional Hospital suffering from a stab wound. He died a short time later.

Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker stated in a press release that the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Police Department and Illinois State Police worked in cooperation to identify a suspect in this case.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation and possible prosecution of anyone involved in the death of Mr. Sesto, no further details are being released at this time,” Walker stated in the release. “Please direct any further inquiries to the Randolph County State’s Attorney’s Office.”