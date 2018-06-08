Red Bud man charged with DUI, fleeing police

A Red Bud man was arrested for DUI and aggravated fleeing Thursday night after speeding away from Columbia police on Route 3 before crashing south of town.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Columbia police were notified of a vehicle involved in a crash near St. Louis that may be traveling through the area. An officer observed a vehicle matching that description on Route 3 near Moto Mart and attempted to make a traffic stop, after which the vehicle continued south at a high rate of speed, swerving and driving on the shoulder.

The vehicle increased its speed south of Columbia city limits — eventually topping 100 miles per hour — before losing control and spinning out into a field off Route 3 near Hanover Road.

The driver, Justin Kent, 33, of Red Bud, was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for observation and later arrested for DUI, felony aggravated fleeing/eluding, speeding (110 in a 55 mph zone), driving on the shoulder and no insurance.

Kent is also facing charges in St. Louis in connection with the earlier crash in that venue.