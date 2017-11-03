Reba | Pet of the Week

Reba is a beautiful, happy and loving girl. The two-year-old terrier mix is in a foster home where she is all about being with “her person.” She is excellent in the house — no chewing or accidents. Reba will snuggle up wherever you are and have not a care in the world. She does have some special needs, however.

Reba is extremely selective when it comes to her tolerance for other dogs. In her foster home, she does well with a 3-year-old male German shepherd and a 4-year-old male old cattle dog mix, but she is not a dog who could ever go to a dog park or other social event with other dogs she doesn’t know.

Reba would do best with an easy going male dog or by herself. She would do well in a home where she would not have to deal with other people’s dogs, e.g. not in an apartment building or a home with a shared fence line with other dogs in a neighboring yard.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.