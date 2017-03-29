 Read about upcoming election in this week’s R-T - Republic-Times | News

Read about upcoming election in this week’s R-T

By on March 29, 2017 at 4:30 pm

Pick up this week’s issue of the Republic-Times for complete election roundups of contested elections, particularly the Waterloo School Board, Waterloo City Council and Valmeyer School Board races.

Read profiles of candidates: John Caupert, Neil Giffhors, Jason Wagenknecht and James Jaekel Jr., Waterloo School Board candidates; Emily Whelan and Jim Trantham, Waterloo City Council candidates; and Bob Frierdich, John Niebruegge, Justin Rohlfing and Stefanie Tyberendt, Valmyer School Board candidates.

Included in the issue are also overviews of tax and other propositions in St. Clair and Randolph counties.

Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net