Randy’s Double R Bar bowling team | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Randy’s Double R Bar bowling team. Randy’s bowling team recently won the Thursday night men’s league at West Park Bowl in Columbia. Pictured, from left, are bowlers Bill Colbert, Hunter Weakley, Mark Wetzler, Chip Thoma, Randy’s Double R Bar owner Randy Rehmer, Scott Vogt and Cory Vogt. Not pictured are bowlers Mike Pagano and Chance Albertson.

