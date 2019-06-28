Ralph | Pet of the Week

Ralph is 60 pounds of sheer puppy exuberance in a grown-dog sized body!

What you need to know about him:

Basic obedience trained

Has attended Kranky K-9 Dog training and is currently working on his ability

Very eager to please, craves attention/affection and positive feedback

Needs an adult home with dog savvy owner

Good with other dogs who are rough and tumble players about his same size

Loves to travel, enjoys car rides tremendously, especially to McDonalds:))

Housebroken

Has very little hair,chills easily; needs to wear a coat when out in the cold

Has an irresistible and oh-so-adorable, squishy ‘sleepy face’ in the evenings

Loves to be tucked in at night:))

Is truly a love; a work in progress who is getting better every day. His trainer

says ‘ what a great dog he will be for someone’!

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.