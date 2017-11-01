Raging Bulldogs, Ice Eagles set to begin play

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association begins its 2017-18 season next week, and both the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Ice Eagles look to be competitive once again.

As in years past, games were slated to be played at the Granite City and East Alton ice rinks. Due to structual issues at the Granite City rink, however, the league was forced to reschedule all Granite City games in November to either East Alton or the McKendree University ice rink in O’Fallon.

The Raging Bulldogs open their season Monday against Granite City in O’Fallon. The puck drops at 8:45 p.m.

The Ice Eagles also open their season against Granite City in East Alton on Tuesday at 9:45 p.m.

Columbia plays O’Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in O’Fallon.

The Raging Bulldogs face Belleville in O’Fallon at 9 p.m. Nov. 13.

The rival hockey clubs don’t face each other this season until Dec. 21 in Granite City…>>>

