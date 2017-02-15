Raging Bulldogs advance to final; Ice Eagles eliminated

Both local hockey teams had designs on hoisting the Mississippi Valley Conference Hockey Association trophy this season.

While one team’s dream came to an end Monday night, the other team is still very much alive.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs upset top-seeded Edwardsville in the deciding game of a best-of-three playoff series Tuesday night, advancing to the MVCHA Class 2A final in the process. Senior captain Scott Nanney joined Jack Lugge, Dylan Gauch and Adam Phelps in scoring goals for a 4-1 win. On Monday night, the Raging Bulldogs forced a game three with a 4-2 victory. Lugge recorded a hat trick in that win. The Raging Bulldogs will battle O’Fallon for the MVCHA title in a three-game series starting Thursday night at East Alton Ice Arena. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m. O’Fallon eliminated the Columbia Ice Eagles to advance.

The Columbia Ice Eagles dropped two straight games to O’Fallon, falling by identical 5-2 scores on Thursday and Monday .

The Eagles had a first round bye in the MVCHA Class 2A playoffs by earning the second seed.

In game one, O’Fallon used five second period goals to stun Columbia. Garrett Poole and Hudson Miller scored the goals for the Eagles. Elijah DeFosset contributed two assists.

In game two, O’Fallon jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead and held on despite a furious late charge by the Eagles.

“We knew the series with O’Fallon was going to be tough. They always have a good team that plays hard,” Columbia head coach Kevin Feager said. “We were playing them pretty good in game one , but we hit a couple bad stretches. We ended up giving up five goals in the second period and weren’t able to come back from that. In ( Monday’s ) game, we went down 3-0 before we got on the board. We were in penalty trouble the second half of the game, which made a comeback that much more difficult.

“Overall, we had a good season, but didn’t get as far as we hoped.”

Sean Hofstetter led Columbia in scoring this season with 43 goals and 12 assists. Poole was next with 31 goals and 19 assists.

Chase Taake posted a 13-6-1 record in net for the Ice Eagles on the season.

The Raging Bulldogs had to scratch and claw for a first round series win over Collinsville last week before taking on top-seeded Edwardsville in the second round.

The Raging Bulldogs pulled out a 2-1 victory over Collinsville last Tuesday to win the best-of-three series by the slimmest of margins. Parker McDonald and Austin Patton scored the goals on assists from Jack Lugge and Scott Nanney.

All-star goalie Peyton Hamilton was stellar in net once again, stopping 38 of 39 shots. He has a .915 save percentage this season.

Freeburg-Waterloo came out flat against Edwardsville in game one on Thursday , however, falling 3-0. The Raging Bulldogs were outshot 38-22 in the loss.