The Waterloo High School baseball team is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week.

The Bulldogs, coached by Mark Vogel, are off to a 14-3 start to the season, including a 3-1 mark in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Waterloo has won nine of 11 recent games and already has six one-run victories to its credit. The Bulldogs lost in eight innings, 8-7, to Civic Memorial on Wednesday and defeated Gibault on Thursday.