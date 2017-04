By Corey Saathoff on April 21, 2017 at 3:07 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School baseball player Easton Wallace.

The senior infielder-pitcher is hitting .493 so far this spring with three home runs and 31 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 17 doubles. Wallace went 8-for-10 to lead the Pirates (16-5) to the team’s second straight South Central Wooden Tournament title last weekend.

He has more than 150 career varsity hits as a Pirate.