R-T All-Local Boys Basketball Team

The 2016 – 2017 high school basketball season ended earlier than usual in Monroe County, with no postseason championships to speak of.

There were several outstanding individual performances on local courts this winter, however, including three players reaching 1,000 career points scored.

Here’s the Republic-Times All-Local Boys Basketball Team for the 2016-17 season.

FIRST TEAM

Jordan Holmes, Columbia. This junior guard led the entire Republic-Times readership area in scoring at 21 points per game this season for the Eagles. He recorded his 1,000th career point late in the season and will look to move up the school scoring leaderboard next season. Holmes also averaged eight rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of older brother Jonny Holmes, who currently plays at the University of Arkansas.

Trevor Davis, Gibault. This senior leader averaged 17.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season for the Hawks and shot 57 percent from the floor. “Trevor finishes his career as one of the top players in Gibault history,” Hawks head coach Dennis Rueter said. Davis ranks fifth all-time in scoring at Gibault with 1,510 points and fourth all-time in rebounds with 879.

Michael Chism, Valmeyer. This junior led the Pirates in scoring for the second straight season at 19 points per game. He also averaged 10 rebounds per game and shot 42 percent from three-point range. Chism has scored 952 career points at Valmeyer and will return to lead the team next season.

Collin Kessler, Gibault. Another senior, Kessler provided strength and consistency under the net for the Hawks this season. He averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Ben Huels, Waterloo. Another senior rounds out the first team. Huels led the Bulldogs with 13 points per game, and also averaged five rebounds and 2.5 steals per game this season. This two-sport standout will play soccer at Saint Louis University upon graduation.

