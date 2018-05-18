Quentin Albrecht | Athlete of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on May 18, 2018 at 3:41 pm
Quentin Albrecht (Corey Saathoff photo)
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School baseball player Quentin Albrecht.
The senior catcher is hitting .518 with a .610 on base percentage, six home runs, 13 doubles, 33 RBIs and 32 runs scored for the Bulldogs this season.
Albrecht has committed to play at Wichita State University upon graduation.
