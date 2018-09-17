Queen of Hearts has a winner

The 45th week of the Queen of Hearts raffle at Stubborn German Brewing Co. in Waterloo turned out to be the final, as one lucky lady chose the card of another lucky lady and left with upwards of $92,000.

Julie Washausen’s name was drawn and from the 10 cards remaining, she selected card 44. As Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School athletic director John Green cut No. 44 loose from the board and slowly lifted it up, the hint of a smile on his face told those watching that this was going to be a night to remember.

The revelation of the Queen of Hearts sent Washausen into an excited frenzy that her friends and family reported being able to hear from among the mass of people milling around on Main Street, unable to fit into the brewhouse.

The drawing benefits Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School, with 20 percent of ticket sales benefiting the SPPCS athletic department, which does not receive any funding from the school. Washausen’s winnings reflect the pot after the school’s percentage was already removed.

The next Queen of Hearts drawing will begin Oct. 2 with a starting jackpot of $5,000. Ticket sales will begin Sept. 25 at Stubborn German.

To read more about Washausen and her win, pick up a copy of the Sept. 26 Republic-Times.