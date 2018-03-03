 Pursuit of Cahokia suspect ends in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Pursuit of Cahokia suspect ends in Columbia

By on March 4, 2018 at 1:26 pm

Multiple police agencies, including Cahokia and Columbia, were involved in the pursuit and eventual apprehension Saturday night of a suspect wanted for an incident in Cahokia.

Cahokia police pursued a suspect vehicle on I-255 into Columbia sometime after 10:30 p.m., with Columbia police assisting by placing spike sticks on the roadway, police said. The spike sticks were unsuccessful, but the suspect’s car drove off the roadway into a ditch and wooded area along the I-255 exit ramp onto southbound Route 3 in Columbia. Several police cars were involved in the pursuit.

Cahokia officers took the suspect into custody.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.


