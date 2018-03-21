Protest highlights students’ views on gun control

The cold weather last Wednesday morning didn’t stop dozens of Columbia High School students from huddling outside the school in remembrance of the victims of a recent Florida high school shooting.

Seventeen people were killed and more than a dozen were injured during the Valentine’s Day incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Nikolas Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Along with thousands of students across the nation, CHS teens had chosen to exercise their right to protest gun violence in the country as part of the National School Walkout.

CHS students Mia Boyer-Edwards and Eli Brower organized the demonstration.

“It is because of the cataclysmic nature of that tragedy that we stand here today, demonstrating our right to peacefully protest for our lives and the safety of our country,” Edwards said in referencing the Parkland shooting.

Students stood outside the school for 17 minutes — one minute for each victim of the Florida shooting — and observed a moment of silence for victims. Brower also shared a letter petitioning Gov. Bruce Rauner to consider stronger gun legislation in Illinois.

“The amount of deaths that occur in our country due to gun violence are unacceptable,” the letter reads.

In addition, the letter criticizes Rauner’s veto of a gun store licensing bill that would have required gun shops to be licensed by the state. Rauner said the measure would hurt small businesses and do nothing in terms of public safety.

“Your veto of a bill requiring gun dealerships to obtain licenses demonstrates your lack of true initiative to protect your constituents and the students that attend schools in your state … The condition of small shop owners is unimportant within the context of the death that can be inflicted by guns sold by unlicensed dealers,” the letter states.

Those in attendance were given the opportunity to sign the letter. At the end of the walkout, Edwards said she was encouraged with the amount of participation…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the March 21, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.