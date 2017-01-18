Progressive Family Care opens at 11 South

Following close behind a new urgent care, Progressive Family Care opened its new office last week inside the 11 South medical complex on Sand Bank Road in Columbia.

The new office takes the place of the former Columbia location at 208 N. Main Street.

Meanwhile, the practice will continue providing services at 509 Hamacher Street in Waterloo.

“In order to meet the growth needs from 2007 to now, we needed to expand to a bigger location,” Dr. Michael Kirk explained to the Republic-Times.

Mirroring the Waterloo location, outpatient services include minor surgical procedures such as laceration repair, mole removals, simple fracture care and spinal manipulation; gynecological services; pediatric care; sports medicine, including physicals; wellness exams and workers compensation evaluations…>>>

