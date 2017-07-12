Power restored in downtown Columbia

What was initially thought to be a blown transformer in midtown Columbia Wednesday that caused power outages along and around Main Street including at city hall was simply an issue due to the increased usage caused by the heatwave, according to Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul.

Ameren was on site quickly and power was restored by 3 p.m. The power outage occurred at about 1:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the area including Columbia, with heat index values around 105 and actual temperatures around 100. The very young, the elderly and those who work outside are at greatest risk when temperatures rise to these levels.

If you fear you are suffering a heat-related illness, call 911 for emergency medical services.

To check the Ameren outage map, click here. To determine if an outage is affecting a specific address, click here.