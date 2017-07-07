 Power Haus Cheer Tumbling | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Power Haus Cheer Tumbling | Team of the Week

By on July 7, 2017 at 1:02 pm

Pictured are members of the Power Haus Cheer tumbling team who qualified for the United States Trampoline and Tumbling Nationals in Madison, Wisc.

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Power Haus Cheer tumbling team coached by Gail Hollis. The team had nine athletes qualify and compete June 24 at the United States Trampoline and Tumbling Nationals in Madison, Wisc.

These athletes had to compete and place in the top 15 in the state to qualify for USTA Nationals. There were approximately 6,500 athletes from across the United States at the national meet.

Pictured, front row, from left, are national qualifiers Colin Drago, Ally Diveley, Eden Peters and Olivia Joseph; back row: Kelsey Whitecotton, Haley Rednour, Natalie Polarine, and Addison Tish. Not pictured is Ava Coleman.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.