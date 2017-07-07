Power Haus Cheer Tumbling | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Power Haus Cheer tumbling team coached by Gail Hollis. The team had nine athletes qualify and compete June 24 at the United States Trampoline and Tumbling Nationals in Madison, Wisc.

These athletes had to compete and place in the top 15 in the state to qualify for USTA Nationals. There were approximately 6,500 athletes from across the United States at the national meet.

Pictured, front row, from left, are national qualifiers Colin Drago, Ally Diveley, Eden Peters and Olivia Joseph; back row: Kelsey Whitecotton, Haley Rednour, Natalie Polarine, and Addison Tish. Not pictured is Ava Coleman.