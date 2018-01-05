Possible gas leak in Waterloo
By Republic-Times
on January 9, 2018 at 11:06 am
The Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday to the smell of gas inside and outside of a residence in the 300 block of South Main Street.
No other information was available at this time.
