Police pursuit passes through Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted other area police agencies in a vehicle pursuit that began in Fairview Heights early Friday afternoon and continued on Interstate 255 south briefly through Monroe County before ending in a crash across the river in St. Louis County.

The pursuit was initiated by Fairview Heights police before being taken over by Caseyville police, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. A Caseyville officer pursued the vehicle into Monroe County on I-255 about 2 p.m., when the driver of the suspect vehicle reportedly attempted to ram the Caseyville patrol car.

“Due to the driver trying to ram the police car, we assisted them,” Rohlfing said.

The sheriff’s department assisted until the St. Louis County Police Department could respond. The suspect vehicle struck a truck on Telegraph Road in St. Louis County and backed into the Caseyville police car before all suspects involved in the chase were apprehended by St. Louis County police.