Police Blotter | 8/9/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 1

Rebecca L. Sittner, 29, of Desoto, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant at the police station.

Aug. 2

Christopher M. Fredenburg, 35, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding on I-255.

Aug. 6

Columbia police are investigating multiple reports of spray-painted graffiti in the area of Metter Park that occurred over the weekend. At about 7:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Metter Park and found spray-painted graffiti on the Scout Hut and the grandstand pavilion at Metter Park. More graffiti was reported about 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the rear wall of Turner Hall and on machinery at the former Upchurch concrete plant property along Locust Street. “Uniformed patrol officers interviewed multiple juveniles in the area over the weekend,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said. Criminal charges are currently pending.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 31

Jarrod D. Grimes, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Aug. 4

Trenton D. Gibson, 27, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a Monroe County petition to revoke conditional discharge warrant.

Emergency personnel responded about 10:30 p.m. to a rollover crash on Floraville Road just east of Martini Road near Baxmeyer Construction. A 2003 Honda Element driven by Aisha L. Walker, 36, of O’Fallon, swerved to miss a possum in the roadway, skidded and overturned. Walker was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Aug. 6

Ethan A. Green, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for aggravated fleeing or eluding police, no insurance, no registration, driving while license suspended, disobeying a stop sign, loud exhaust, and speeding following a 1:20 a.m. incident that began on Osterhage Drive in Waterloo. Green, riding a Kawasaki motorcycle, led police on a high-speed chase to Martini Road just east of Floraville Road, where he crashed and attempted to escape on foot before being taken into custody.

Eric J. Done, 31, of Hecker, was arrested for violating an order of protection on Main Street in Hecker.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 2

The theft of a black BMX bicycle with a “We the People” sticker from the parking lot of Circle K, 209 S. Market Street, is under investigation.

Aug. 4

A report of criminal damage to property at Gibault Catholic High School, 501 Columbia Avenue, is under investigation. Several windows were reported broken out of one of the school buses parked on the property.

Aug. 6

Blake Miller, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.