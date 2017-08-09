Police Blotter | 8/2/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 26 – Jyrus L. Hogan, 36, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license revoked and speeding on Route 3 northbound at Palmer Road.

July 28 – Audey W. McGuire, 38, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and for expired registration at Moto Mart, 286 Southwoods Center.

July 30 – Ladarcus J. Ford, 22, of Belleville, was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon (metal knuckles, firearm), possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without lights when required on Route 3 at the I-255 split.

July 31 – Christian Stephenson, 36, of St. Louis, was arrested on two St. Clair County warrants and for driving while license suspended at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street.

July 31 – Candace M. Zimmer, 29, of Waterloo, was cited for disorderly conduct and public intoxication at 123 W. Monroe Street.

July 31 – Dustin B. Harres, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant at 712 E. Cherry Street.

July 31 – Shawky A. Farag, 78, of Columbia, was cited for trespassing at McDonald’s, 300 Columbia Centre.

Aug. 1- Illinois State Police assisted officers in investigating an early morning burglary at Taco Bell, 200 Columbia Centre. An open safe was found in the parking lot with an undetermined amount of cash missing. “The Columbia Police Department is actively investigating the case, conducting interviews and viewing surveillance footage,” Columbia Deputy Police Chief Jason Donjon said. “If the public saw anything suspicious around Taco Bell on Tuesday morning between 2 and 6 a.m., please contact us at 281-5151.” Taco Bell re-opened for business around noon on Tuesday.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 25 – Cody Kennedy, 19, of Prairie du Rocher, and Jeremiah Matthews, 19, of Waterloo, were each cited for illegal transportation of alcohol on JJ Road.

July 25 – Dennis Bense, 62, of Fults, was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance (lorazepam) following a vehicle crash that occurred about 6 p.m. on Maeystown Road at Baum Road. Monroe County EMS and the Maeystown Fire Department assisted deputies at the scene.

July 26 – Brian L. Rapp, 38, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Gall Road.

July 26 -Andrew Mallery, 18, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal damage to property after allegedly breaking windows out of a car in the 4100 block of HH Road shortly after 1 a.m. He was arrested in Dupo after leaving the scene.

July 29 – The theft of a chainsaw and other items from a shed in the area of 5400 Deer Hill Road is under investigation.

July 30 – Trevor Hudson, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis (between 30 and 100 grams), and four counts of possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam, dexmethylphenidate, methylphenidate, dextroamphetamine) following a traffic stop at Circle K, 209 S. Market Street in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police

July 8 – Richard I. Jones, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and cited for no registration and driving while license revoked.

July 9 – Cameron Brown, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

July 20 – Aaron Brigance, 22, and Christopher Brigance, 27, both of Waterloo, were issued city ordinance violations for public fighting outside of Willie’s West End tavern.

July 23 – Thomas Henson, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested for criminal damage to property for allegedly slashing tires on a car outside Sunset Motel, 206 S. Market Street.

July 26 – Jennifer McBenge of Red Bud was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

July 27 – Ines Kovacevic, 28, of St. Louis Park, Minn., was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed following a single car crash that occurred shortly after midnight in the area of Route 3 and North Market Street.

July 27 – Jason Joelner, 39, of Swansea, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant in the 300 block of Hickory Street.

July 29 – A criminal damage to property report is under investigation. Someone drove through a farmer’s field near Waterloo High School and struck the front entrance gate fencing at 505 E. Bulldog Boulevard.