Police Blotter | 8/29/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 22

Luke A. Buettner, 22, of Collinsville, was charged with battery and criminal trespassing following an incident at Proving Ground Cafe, 180 Columbia Center. Police said Buettner first appeared at the business early in the morning and management told him at that time he was no longer welcome. Shortly after 11 a.m., an irate Buettner returned to Proving Ground and “touched one of the employees in a provoking manner,” police said. An employee sprayed pepper spray on Buettner and he was pinned to the ground until police could arrive at the scene.

Aug. 23

Myles R. Khoury, 47, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at 803 S. Rapp Avenue.

Aug. 24

The Columbia Fire Department assisted the Mehlville (Mo.) Fire Department and St. Louis County Police Department in attempting to locate a confirmed jumper off I-255 at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into the Mississippi River about 3 p.m. Columbia firefighters utilized a drone to conduct an aerial search from the bridge and also stationed at Luhr’s Landing prepared to launch a rescue boat. Mehlville used a tugboat in the search, so the CFD boat was not used. The CFD did use its UTV to search under the bridge. The subject was not located.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern IL

Aug. 13

Misty M. Gould, 41, of Cahokia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) in connection with a June 2 incident.

Julie J. Lewis, 50, of Columbia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from a May 30 incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 14

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop in Columbia after observing traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle, Kristopher R. Bess, 42, of Belleville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Aug. 22

Angela Baker, 50, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant on I-255 at State Route 3 in Columbia. Also arrested was Twyla Lambert, 51, of Belleville, for driving while license revoked.

Aug. 23

Travis Schlegel, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery and unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence on KK Road.

Linda Huggins, 41, of Columbia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Aug. 24

The report of an ex-employee harassing a volunteer at Hope Food Pantry on Coach Stop Road is under investigation.

Aug. 25

Emergency personnel responded about 4:50 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and bicycle on LL Road near Route 159 just north of Red Bud. The bicyclist, Timothy P. Beckendorf, was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Thomas M. Mehring, 23, of Waterloo, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance.

Aug. 26

Harry McCraw, 25, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Aug. 28

Monroe County emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:20 a.m. to the area of Levee Road at Outlet Road for a rescue on the Mississippi River. The U.S. Coast Guard reported that a couple was stranded on a 16-foot bass boat in the river just off Gasconade Island near the Illinois side. Monroe County EMS and the Maeystown Fire Department responded with the Columbia and Valmeyer fire departments also assisting. Jefferson County (Mo.) emergency personnel also assisted in the successful rescue, which ended about 10:20 a.m.

Waterloo Police

July 27

City ordinance violations were issued to the following individuals for public fighting during the auto demolition derby at the Monroe County Fair: Drake Augustine, 23, of Waterloo; David Augustine, 50, of Waterloo; Joseph Free, 27, of Waterloo; Dustin Wedel, 29, of Waterloo; Keith Radford Sr., 53, of Waterloo; Devin Conaway, 25, of Waterloo; and Nathan Paddie, 24, of Cahokia.

Aug. 18

Devyn K. Seymour, 31, of Waterloo, was charged with endangering the life or health of a child for allegedly leaving children unattended in her vehicle for 30 minutes at the Walmart parking lot while the engine was running.

Aug. 22

Randy Sneed, 60, of Waterloo, was issued city ordinance violations for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia at Circle K, 209 S. Market Street. The incident occurred shortly before 7:45 a.m.

Aug. 25

A 1994 Pontiac Trans Am had its rear window smashed out and all four tires deflated while it was parked at 1116 Maplewood Lane shortly before 10 p.m. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Waterloo police at 939-3377.