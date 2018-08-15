Police Blotter | 8/15/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 31 – Thomas A. Gullo, 26, of Columbia, was arrested for criminal damage to government supported property, two counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding police, illegal squealing of tires, disobeying a stop sign, no insurance and improper use of registration. Gullo is alleged to have damaged the property of Columbia’s sewage treatment plant at 2577 Bottom Road with his vehicle and then disobeyed attempts by police to pull him over. He was later taken into custody in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Aug. 3 – Ashley N. Emig, 30, of East Carondelet, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, no license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Old State Route 3 at Columbia Lakes Drive.

Aug. 3 – Roxann L. Halsey, 59, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, fleeing/eluding police, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper turning and speeding on Fieldcrest Drive.

Dupo Police

Aug. 3 – Bruce Stennis, 39, of Dupo, was arrested for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest at an apartment in the 500 block of WIL Road. He is alleged to have entered the wrong apartment while intoxicated, thinking it was his place of residence.

Millstadt Police

July 17 – Brittany A. Hamilton, 25, of Columbia, was arrested on East Washington Street on a felony warrant out of Monroe County for child abduction/conceal/detain. The alleged incident occurred May 26 in the 300 block of W. Olympia Street in Columbia and is related to a custody dispute involving Hamilton’s biological child.

July 28 – David A. Schaffner, 35, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI on West Washington Street.

July 31 – Money was stolen from a lost wallet near Dollar General in the 500 block of West Washington Street shortly before 1 p.m. The wallet had a large sum of cash missing when found and returned to its owner. Witnesses identified a Hispanic male wearing a yellow shirt and driving a white work van as the possible suspect.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 1 – John Krause, 40, of Evansville, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, improper lane usage and no insurance while riding his motorcycle on Route 3 near Select Fuel shortly after 7 a.m. At 10:30 p.m., Krause was cited for pedestrian under the influence on Route 3 near Sportsman Road.

Aug. 3 – The possible theft of items from a home in the 5500 block of Konarcik Road is under investigation. On Aug. 6, the theft of a weed eater, socket set and radio from a barn on the property was reported.

Aug. 3 – The theft of a battery, battery charger, cordless drills, an angle grinder and leaf blower from a shed in the 4800 block of Kern Road is under investigation.

Aug. 5 – Gary Voegtle, 48, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation, speeding and failure to signal on Route 3 at Frontage Road.

Aug. 5 – A 2004 Honda discovered crashed in the area of Route 159 and Wiegand Road south of Hecker about 1:30 p.m. turned out to be reported stolen out of Belleville. Emergency personnel were unable to locate a driver near the scene. Belleville police are investigating the incident.

Aug. 5 – Emergency personnel responded about 9:50 p.m. to a rollover crash on Bluff Road at HH Road. Two subjects were extricated from the vehicle and were conscious at the scene. One person was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County. The driver, Jennifer D. Van Britson, 42, of Valmeyer, was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Waterloo Police

July 25 – A juvenile was arrested for retail theft at Walmart.

July 25 – A juvenile was arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver in the 4000 block of State Route 156.

July 26 – Andrew M. Marlow, 19, of Waterloo, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol in the 600 block of Mark Drive.

July 31 – Nicholas A. Shrum, 35, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane usage after striking a parked car in the 500 block of Morrison Avenue.

Aug. 1 – Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded about 2:30 p.m. to a drug overdose patient in the 300 block of West Fourth Street. Narcan was administered by police and EMS at the scene and the female patient was revived. Charges of obstructing justice are pending against another woman after she provided false information to police at the scene.

Aug. 1 – Jaclyn Quintin, 41, of Red Bud, was arrested for the theft of prescription pills in the 200 block of North Library Street.

Aug. 2 – Sydney L. McClelland, 22, of Cahokia, was arrested for unlawful use of weapon (stun gun), driving while license suspended and no insurance on Columbia Avenue at Monroe Street.

Aug. 2 – The theft of items from Walmart by a white male shortly after 5 a.m. is under investigation.

Aug. 3 – Michael D. Wills, 49, of East St. Louis, was arrested for felony retail theft (prior conviction) and criminal trespassing at Walmart.

Aug. 4 – Laura Acton, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic syringe on Route 3 at GG Road.

Aug. 5 – Douglas M. Moore, 65, of Waterloo, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer in the 100 block of Rau Street.