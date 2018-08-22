Police Blotter | 8/15/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 7 – A juvenile was charged with possession of cannabis (30-100 grams) on North Main Street at Lepp Street.

Aug. 9 – David J.J. Daubach, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for violating an order of protection in the 200 block of N. Metter Avenue.

Aug. 10 – Emergency personnel responded about 2:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Palmer Road at Ghent Road. A 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Phyllis Stanberry, 75, of Dupo, was crossing over from Ghent Road to Old State Route 3 when it crossed into the path of a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Wesley Alemond, 43, of Aviston. Stanberry was transported to Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

Aug. 12 – Fridie M. Anderson, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for expired registration and suspended license at 11 South.

Aug. 14 – A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Route 3 at Carl Street in Columbia. A 2008 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Tyler Thompson, 19, of Columbia, collided with a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am driven by a 16-year-old Columbia girl. She was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 6 – Gary Elrod, 24, of Cedar Hill, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Aug. 7 – Scott A. Lloyd, 43, of Waterloo, was charged with theft stemming from a May 15 incident involving items stolen from a property.

Aug. 8 – Jennifer L. Sims, 31, was arrested on Route 3 at Rose Lane in Waterloo on a felony drug warrant out of Jackson County.

Aug. 10 – Christopher P. Williams, 24, was arrested on Route 3 in Columbia on a Jackson County failure to appear warrant.

Aug. 11 – Cody Rhodes, 30, of Dupo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for resisting a peace officer after running from a 12:30 a.m. traffic stop on I-255 in Columbia.

Aug. 11 – Brian Helvey, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Aug. 11 – A young woman was injured in a crash involving multiple ATVs in the area of 2700 Grant Road in Fults. Several ATVs were riding in the area when the crash occurred sometime after 3:30 p.m. An ATV driven by Brandon L. Siegfried, 20, of Evansville, reportedly slowed on the roadway and was struck by an ATV driven by Tyler D. Wilson, 18, of Fults. A female rider who was injured in the incident was rushed to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County by a personal vehicle for treatment of unspecified injuries. Siegfried and Wilson were each cited for operating ATVs on a roadway.

Aug. 12 – Matthew C. Rautman, 32, of Hecker, was arrested on a St. Clair County probation violation and cited for operation of an ATV on the roadway on Nike Road in Hecker.

Aug. 12 –Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:05 a.m. to an injury ATV crash in the area of 6200 VV Road west of Ames Road. The crash occurred deep in the woods with the male driver, Charles W. Frederick, 82, of Dupo, sustaining a possible broken leg and other injuries. He was transported to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Aug. 13 – A vehicle driven by Marilyn A. Weber, 56, of Fults, was traveling east on LL Road when she missed the curve and struck the south end of a mobile home at 5506 LL Road. No injuries were reported in the incident. Waterloo Fire Department officials determined the structural integrity of the mobile home was still intact following the crash.

Waterloo Police

July 29 – Travis Turner, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and failure to signal on West Mill Street at Rau Street.

Aug. 8 – Jennifer Melching, 40, of Renault, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant for deceptive practice.

Aug. 9 – The theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street is under investigation.

Aug. 10 – Scott M. Reinhold, 36, of Smithton, was arrested for Class X felony possession of methamphetamine (more than 900 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, defective windshield and no insurance at Fast Stop, 409 S. Illinois Route 3. He posted bond and was released with a Sept. 13 court date.

Aug. 13 – Michael Spehn, 47, of Waterloo, was arrested on Stoeckel Lane on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant for high weeds.

Aug. 14 – A possible burglary at the former Town and Country small engine repair shop at 610 S. Market Street, is under investigation. Entry was gained through the front and back door, but nothing appeared missing.