Police Blotter | 8/1/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 25

Cornesho Jones, 23, of Belleville, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving while license suspended on Route 3 at Wedgewood.

Cody E. Grabe, 18, of St. Louis, was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol at Ace Hardware, 229 N. Main Street.

July 26

Caitlin M. Heightman, 30, of Swansea, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and for no valid license, expired registration and no insurance on I-255 westbound.

Lamora M. Griffin-Ward, 25, of St. Louis, was arrested on St. Clair County warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

July 28

Shaun P. Maddox, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage, no insurance and expired registration on Route 3 southbound at the Quarry/Palmer Road exit.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 23

A two-car crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. on Route 158 at Campbell Lane. A 2012 Ford Escape driven by Debra A. Rodenberg, 59, of Fults, pulled out from Campbell Lane into the path of a 2004 Cadillac Deville driven by George B. Hornbostel, 79, of Millstadt. Rodenberg was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County.

A possible report of credit card fraud is under investigation. A resident of Timber Lake Court reported that someone had fraudulently applied for a Capital One credit card using her identification.

July 24

Timmothy J.H. Ritzel, 19, of Valmeyer, was arrested for domestic battery at 5526 B Road.

July 26

Dominic Belosi, 41, of St. Louis, was arrested on a fugitive from justice parole violation warrant out of Missouri.

Waterloo Police

July 27

Ordinance violation citations for public fighting are pending against multiple individuals following a fight at the Monroe County Fairgrounds during the auto demolition derby.

Cameron W. Hull, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery at 24 Dwight Street.

July 28

James A. Huff, 53, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony aggravated DUI (third offense). He was also cited for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of East First Street.