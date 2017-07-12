Police Blotter | 7/5/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 28

Rakesha M. Johnson, 24, of O’Fallon, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended, no insurance and expired registration on Route 3 north of Palmer Road.

July 1

Benjamin A. Kish, 36, of Columbia, was arrested for speeding, improper lane usage and DUI on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

July 3

Taylor A. Lloyd, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and cited for disobeying a traffic control device on Admiral Parkway (Route 3) at Valmeyer Road.

Ronald W.J. Bennett, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 southbound at Gilmore Lake Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 26

Marshonda Nicholson, 26, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a Collinsville warrant on Bluff Road at Old Bluff Road.

Katelyn Mounce, 22, of Smithton, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

June 30

Michael Hutchins, 19, of Missouri, was cited for speeding after a deputy clocked him at 100 in a 55 miles per hour zone on Bluff Road near Sandalwood Drive shortly after 7 a.m.

July 1

Jason Autry, 39, of Columbia, was cited for disorderly conduct following an incident on East Lincoln Street in Hecker.

July 2

Deputy Justin Mendenhall assisted the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in apprehending a suspect in New Athens shortly after 7:30 p.m. Steven M. Madden, 20, of Collinsville, allegedly stole a car in Collinsville and fired shots during an incident in Fayetteville. New Athens police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle and requested assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Madden fled from police on foot and allegedly broke into a house in New Athens before Mendenhall eventually located him and took him into custody. Madden is facing multiple felony charges.

Waterloo Police

June 26

Drew Giglotto, 20, of Red Bud, was cited for possession of cannabis following a May 29 incident on Route 3 at South Library Street.

June 27

Adam B. Quinn, 20, of Red Bud, was arrested for retail theft and unlawful possession of alcohol at Walmart. He allegedly stole multiple cases of beer from the store on June 13 and June 27, along with cans of motor oil.

A Waterloo police officer responding to the report of an unresponsive 22-year-old man at Lakeview Park shortly after 7:45 p.m. was apparently struck by the subject he was trying to help. “When we arrived, he was conscious and walking,” Waterloo Deputy Police Chief Jeff Prosise said. “When we attempted to talk to him, he became agitated and began flailing his arms and struck one of our officers.” The officer was not injured in the incident. The 22-year-old was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment. No charges are pending at this time. “(It’s) unknown if it was an overdose. It could have been a medical condition,” Prosise said.

June 30

Brenden A. Piazza, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for theft and resisting arrest following a morning incident at Fast Stop, 409 S. Illinois Route 3. He is alleged to have stolen food items from the store.