Police Blotter | 7/26/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 20 – John M. Hardimon, 47, of Florissant, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and for improper use of registration and no insurance in the 100 block of West Jefferson Street.

July 22 – Trent D. Swarm, 21, of Mulberry Grove, was arrested for DUI, speeding and driving on the shoulder on Route 3 southbound at I-255.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 13 – Zachary A. Buckman, 20, of Waterloo, was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained when his 2000 Chevy Cavalier left the roadway on Route 156 just west of Wetzel Drive shortly before 2 a.m. and struck a guardrail. Buckman said he swerved to avoid a deer. He was cited for driving too fast for conditions, with other possible charges pending.

July 19 – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deployed its new Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit to Route 3 near Palmer Road in Columbia for a traffic stop. The driver, April Darnell, 31, of East Carondelet, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (morphine, alprazolam and hydrocodone).

July 20 – Gary J. Limestall, 63, of Columbia, was charged with felony driving while license suspended (fourth offense) following an April 17 incident.

July 20 – Robert Totra, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County probation violation.

July 21 – Jeffrey L. Herring, 39, of Valmeyer, was arrested on a Macoupin County warrant on North Cedar Bluff Drive in Valmeyer.

July 22 – Michael Pegg, 47, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony domestic battery.

July 23 – An altercation involving two men on East Back Street in Hecker is under investigation.

Waterloo Police

July 16 – Police continue to investigate a reported home invasion involving a female victim at a residence in the 700 block of Evansville Avenue sometime around 2:20 a.m.

July 19 – Jeffrey A. Cantrell, 29, of Belleville, was charged with felony aggravated fleeing or eluding police and felony disorderly conduct following a Dec. 15 incident. Cantrell is alleged to have made a false vehicle theft claim with Waterloo police and evaded an attempt by Columbia police to pull over his vehicle.

July 20 – A fight involving multiple subjects on the patio at Willie’s West End tavern, 107 S. Moore Street, is under investigation. Police are looking at video surveillance to determine any possible charges. No medical transport was required.

July 22 – Casey Kolmer, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, speeding (68 in a 30 mph zone), and driving in the wrong lane on Fairway Drive.

July 23 – The report of tires slashed on a vehicle parked at Sunset Motel, 206 S. Market Street, is under investigation.