Police Blotter | 7/19/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 10 – Mathew S. Franks, 28, of Glen Carbon, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, failure to signal and no insurance at Pizza Hut, 1005 S. Main Street.

July 13 – Trevor R. Diggs, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and driving in the wrong lane on Route 3 at Westpark Drive. He was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon after a firearm was observed within his reach inside the vehicle.

July 14 – Brenden A. Weathersby, 22, of Cahokia, was arrested for DUI, three counts of endangering the life of a child, expired registration and no insurance on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

July 17 – Romelo C. Thomas, 22, of Cahokia, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving while license suspended and disobeying a stop sign on Bottom Road at Bluff Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 8 – Jeffrey Herring, 39, of Valmeyer, was arrested on active warrants for DUI and aggravated battery to a police officer at the Valmeyer school on South Cedar Bluff Drive. He was also charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

July 7 – Joshua Heath, 28, of Iowa, was arrested on a Perry County warrant in Hecker.

July 7 – Christopher Bruner, 63, of Belleville, posted bond on an arrest warrant for armed violence stemming from an April 7 traffic stop in the county, during which deputies seized a loaded handgun and crystal methamphetamine.

July 12 – Donald Adams, 29, of Dupo, turned himself in on an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine (five to 15 grams) stemming from an Aug. 2, 2016, traffic stop in the county, during which crystal meth was seized.

July 12 – Eric Nagel, 20, of Red Bud, was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol on Route 3.

July 12 – William W. Hooten, 46, was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries after his motorcycle struck a deer about 5:30 a.m. on Route 156 near Trout Camp Road.

July 15 – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deployed its newly created Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit during a traffic stop on Route 3 near Route 158 in Columbia. The driver, Eddron Broaden, 35, of Lebanon, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of methamphetamine (five to 15 grams). The ACE Unit was created to help identify and arrest individuals bringing drugs into the county.

July 16 – Michael Shackleford, 48, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 at Hill Castle Road.

Waterloo Police

July 14 – Kenneth Cowsert, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested in the 100 block of Osterhage Drive for felony unlawful failure to register as a violent offender of youth.

July 16 – Waterloo police are looking into the validity of a reported possible home invasion in the 700 block of Evansville Avenue sometime around 2:20 a.m. No injuries were reported in the alleged incident.