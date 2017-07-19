Police Blotter | 7/12/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 8

Collin A. Buresh, 22, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation, driving in the wrong lane, failure to reduce speed and no insurance at 124 Webster Drive.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 2

A 2006 Cadillac CTS driven by Murray O’ Guinn, 35, of Waterloo, crashed on Rock Road at KK Road shortly before 7 a.m. O’Guinn, who was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, was cited for failure to reduce speed and no insurance. The Waterloo Fire Department responded for driver extrication in the crash.

July 3

Amber M. McDonald, 36, of Collinsville, was arrested on a warrant for burglary following an April 4 incident in the 5800 block of Kaskaskia Road involving a truck. Also charged with burglary in the case is Mark Hall Jr., 35, of Collinsville.

July 5

The theft of several fishing rods and reels from a boat at Freedom Lake off Sportsman Road is under investigation. The crime is believed to have occurred between June 9 and June 23.

July 9

Cameron Brown, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant at Waterloo Commons.

Jessica Jelinek, 25, of East Carondelet, was arrested in Cahokia on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant for retail theft.

A possible charge of disorderly conduct at the apartments in East Lincoln Street in Hecker is under investigation.

Waterloo Police

July 3

Daniel M. Lewis, 46, of Waterloo, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 3 at North Moore Street. He was also cited for speeding.

July 5

Angela McIntyre, 35, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI on Victor Street at Allen Street.