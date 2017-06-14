Police Blotter | 6/7/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Monroe County Sheriff

May 30

Autumn A. Boston, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 in Waterloo.

Stephanie A. Johnson 43, of Fairview Heights, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue in Waterloo. Johnson was later transported from the Monroe County Jail to Touchette Regional Hospital for treatment of a medical issue.

May 31

James K. Avery, 51, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

June 1

Nikki Werner, 31, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

A 2013 Hyundai Accent driven by Shane A. Sickels, 36, of Prairie du Rocher, struck a coyote about 7:10 a.m. on Bluff Road just north of Hanover Road.

June 2

Angela M. Reeder, 39, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant and for driving while license suspended.

No injuries were reported when a 1993 Chevrolet truck driven by Dustin W. Qualls, 27, of Waterloo, struck a culvert and went airborne in the area of Bluff Road south of Maeystown Road shortly after 7:20 a.m., striking a utility pole.

June 4

A 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by Samantha J. Gregory was traveling north on Route 159 shortly after 6:30 a.m. when it went off the roadway about 1.5 miles south of LL Road. The vehicle went down an embankment and into a field. Gregory said she fell asleep behind the wheel. She was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She complained of back, neck and shoulder pain at the scene.

The theft of a custom made orange-and-white Case tractor mailbox from the 1000 block of Country Club Lane is under investigation. The mailbox was unbolted and ripped from its pedestal sometime between 10:30 p.m. June 3 and 8 a.m. June 4.

Waterloo Police

June 5

Dustin Esker, 28, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Randolph County failure to appear warrant on Route 3 and North Moore Street.

John P. Rheinecker, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery following an incident on Jefferson Drive.