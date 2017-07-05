Police Blotter | 6/28/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 22

Keith A. Hoock, 39, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for retail theft on Bottom Avenue at Oak Ridge Drive.

A juvenile was arrested for theft at 1200 N. Evergreen Lane.

June 24

Joel L. Bell, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, speeding and no insurance on Route 3 at FF Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 19

Kayla Clines, 27, of Hecker, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

June 20

Hollie N. McDaniel, 18, of Red Bud, was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained when the 1995 Ford Taurus she was driving on LL Road just south of Rustic Wood Lane lost control and struck a ditch shortly before 8 a.m.

Laura A. Acton, 26, and Tyler S. Bergman, 27, both of Waterloo, were each arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin) following a traffic stop in Waterloo. Multiple power tools believed to be stolen from a residence in Waterloo were also seized during the arrest, which marked K-9 Sven’s first assist upon graduating from the academy two weeks ago.

June 21

Nader M. Musa, 48, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

James R. McDaniel Jr., 38, of Columbia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Retired sheriff Dan Kelley reported damage to his bean field in the area of 4000 R Road. It appears someone drove through the field, causing nearly $500 in damage.

June 24

Jacob W. Mathenia, 21, of Waterloo, was issued a civil violation for possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 3 at Moore Street.

A Ford Mustang driven by Cody E. Moeller, 34, of St. Charles, Mo., crashed in the area of 5174 State Route 3 at about 2 p.m., striking a tree. She was cited for unlawful use of an electronic device while driving. No injuries were reported.

June 25

Ian Glaenzer, 25, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and driving in the wrong lane following a non-injury crash in the area of 3313 Trout Camp Road.

Waterloo Police

June 17

A total of 21 teens were cited along with two juveniles for unlawful consumption of alcohol at 300 Liberty Court: Ben G. Huels, 18, Erica N. Schaab, 18, Colin R. Whelan, 19, Chase R. Whelan, 19, Travis L. Their, 18, Bradley Koesterer, 18, Dawson M. Holden, 18, Alyssa R. Busche, 19, Sydney M. Ratz, 19, Chase W. Rubemeyer, 19, Griffin D. Lenhardt, 18, Mallory A. Meyer, 19, Jordan K. Mansfield, 18, Conner D. Merritt, 18, Michael J. Toth, 18, Bailey M. Huebner, 18, Adam P. Phelps, 18, and Drew O. Marshall, 18, all of Waterloo, Stephen C. Napier, 18, of Columbia, Hanna L. Noonan, 19, of Springfield, and Alexzia G. Turini, 19, of Taylorville.

June 19

Jake Eaton, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant in the 800 block of Gauen Court.

June 20

The theft of a Char-Griller Firebox grill from an opened garage in the 400 block of Mary Drive is under investigation.

Jarrod D. Grimes, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and possession of cannabis at 605 Sunset Lane.

June 22

Angela D. Baker, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance (heroin) following a May 7 traffic stop.

June 23

The theft of six bottles of liquor from Schnucks by a female is under investigation.

June 25

A disturbance in the 200 block of Columbia Avenue is under investigation. A man on a blue motorized bike allegedly kicked and struck a Ford Ranger before continuing south on Main Street.

June 26

A female stole liquor from Schnucks at about 3 p.m., and was last seen traveling north in a gold Honda Civic.