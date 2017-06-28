Police Blotter | 6/21/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 13

Detral Campbell, 28, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while suspended, no insurance and speeding on I-255.

June 14

Brittany N. Adkins, 24, of Columbia, was arrested for felony retail theft. She is alleged to have taken 11 bottles of tequila, three 12-packs of soda, toilet paper and paper towels with a total value exceeding $300 from Schnucks in Columbia.

June 15

Shaun R. Horn, 39, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant (Columbia city ordinance: accumulation of junk) on I-255.

June 17

Jessica M. Moore, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

Devin R. Brown, 36, of St. Louis, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and for driving while suspended on I-255.

June 19

Bradley E. Stone, 23, of Dupo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for residential burglary on Palmer Road at Southport Drive.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 13

Carlos Tinajero Rodriguez, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Charles County warrant on MM Road.

June 14

The report of a possible fight outside Back Street Wine & Dine and subsequent criminal damage to property at the Back Street apartments in Hecker are under investigation.

Addison J. Gunter, 20, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

June 16

Taylor Agne, 25, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Floraville Road at Lake Lucille Drive.

June 17

Matthew Brawley, 26, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Litteken Lane.

June 18

Lisa Phillips, 51, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

June 19

Scott A. Lloyd, 42, of Waterloo, was cited for criminal trespassing on Timberlakes Drive following an April 30 incident.

June 20

Emergency personnel responded about 6 a.m. to a motorcycle crash on Bluffside Road at Bremser Road near Columbia. The driver of a Harley-Davidson, 24-year-old Joseph Arendell, was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center for treatment of a head injury. He was conscious and alert at the scene.

Waterloo Police

June 12

Laura Acton, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for theft from U-Gas after allegedly taking $93 in cash and miscellaneous items from the store.

June 13

Clayton Merritt, 47, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, failure to report a crash and improper lane usage. He allegedly struck a parked vehicle and continued driving to his home.

A male victim reported that a woman stole his cell phone, I-pad, cash and prescription pills in the 400 block of Wedgewood Drive. The case is under investigation.

June 15

Keith J. Kirk, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and speeding on Route 3 at Vandebrook Drive.

June 16

Kari L. Trankle, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and no rear registration light on Madison Drive at Osterhage Drive.

Thomas Beard, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Lakeview Drive at South Library Street.

June 18

While investigating an underage drinking party in the area of Liberty Court shortly after 1:30 a.m., a Waterloo police officer located substances believed to be cocaine and edible marijuana inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of Westfallen Lake Drive that was occupied by persons who attended the party. Charges are pending.