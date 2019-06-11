Police Blotter | 6/5/19

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 31

Clifford Herbert Woodall Jr., 59, of Washington Park, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. The incident occurred May 6 in the 100 block of Hawthorne Place and involved a red 2013 Chevrolet Sonic.

June 2

Joshua D. Westerhold, 28, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, reckless operation of an ATV and no insurance on Locust Street at Rapp Avenue.

Millstadt Police

May 30

Gregory C. Highland, 58, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant on South Jefferson Street at Oak Street.

June 4

Emergency personnel responded about 9:15 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at East Washington Street and Gemstone Drive. The driver of a vehicle heading westbound reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, went across the other lane of traffic and into the grass, went back into his lane of traffic where he nearly struck a guardrail, then overcorrected and went sideways into the opposite lane of traffic, causing the crash. A female driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries via Millstadt EMS. Devon K. Gravot, 21, of Freeburg, was charged with improper lane usage and no insurance.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 29

Brett Chastain, 33, was arrested on Jersey County and Illinois State Police warrants on I-255 at the J.B. Bridge.

May 30

Travis Porter, 35, of Red Bud, was arrested for aggravated DUI, driving while license revoked, improper lane usage, speeding and no insurance on Braun Road at Route 159.

June 1

The sheriff’s department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jeep drivers who drove on a newly rocked portion of the levee on Levee Road north of B Road. The raised rock was placed on the levee due to the rising river.

June 2

Deputies issued 11 citations for disobeying traffic control signs posted in the Bottoms that prohibit unauthorized vehicles due to flood concerns. Those living in the restricted area can pick up passes at Valmeyer Village Hall and the Columbia Police Department. Anyone that does not have a pass to enter the restricted area will be turned around.

Waterloo Police

May 29

Ashley Henderson, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested 608B Paula Drive on Monroe County warrants for domestic battery, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.

May 30

Courtney Henson, 35, of Cahokia, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart. She is alleged to have stolen Tide detergent and other items from the store.