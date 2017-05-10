Police Blotter | 5/3/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 27

Kenneth J. Range, 67, was arrested on multiple fugitive from justice warrants on Quarry Road at Palmer Road.

Aynia L. Starr, 19, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of cannabis on Admiral Parkway at Veterans Parkway.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 20

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit was requested to assist the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation following a reported burglary to a shed in the 5900 block of L Road near Red Bud. Power tools were taken from the shed.

April 24

A report of criminal damage to property in the area of 4700 JJ Road is under investigation. The front door was kicked in and a storm door was broken, but nothing appeared to be missing from the home.

April 26

Paul A. Dixon, 41, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

April 28

Adrian Hegel, 20, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on DD Road at Bluff Road.

April 30

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. on Bluff Road just north of Fults. A 2000 Dodge Stratus driven by James Johnson, 21, was traveling south on Bluff Road when it collided with a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Joseph Surman, 22. At least two persons were transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County. The Maeystown Fire Department assisted police and EMS personnel at the scene.

Brad Reither, 32, of Affton, Mo., was arrested for domestic battery at Moredock Lake.

A burglary to a residence reported in the area of 5200 Timber Lake Drive is under investigation. A saw and a TV were taken from the residence, along with an XBox video game console, tools and other electronics. No forced entry was reported in the incident.

Waterloo Police

April 25

Nikki Warner, 31, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant on North Moore Street at Mill Street.

April 26

Austin Evans, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery and unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence at 740 N. Market Street.

April 27

Seandel Daniels, 40, of Crystal City, Mo., was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of St. Francois County, Mo., for unlawful possession of a firearm.