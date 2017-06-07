Police Blotter | 5/31/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 26 – Stephanie L. McClenahan, 52, of Columbia, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant on Brandt Street.

May 30 – Caitlin M. Triplett, 30, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI, speeding and no insurance on Admiral Parkway at Veterans Parkway.

May 30 – Columbia police assisted Illinois State Police in investigating a report of shots fired at a motorist on I-255 southbound at about 3:40 p.m. A motorist reported being shot at as his car traveled on I-255 near the Camp Jackson Road/Route 157 exit. The shots were allegedly fired by the driver of a black Dodge Magnum passenger car with Georgia license plates. The driver of the Dodge was described as a black male wearing a Chicago White Sox baseball cap and traveling with a female passenger.

May 30 – Columbia police and fire departments, along with Columbia EMS, responded at 4:45 p.m. to I-255 at the Route 3 exit for a rollover involving an SUV pulling a trailer. Injuries were believed to be minor, but traffic was backed up as a result.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 22 – Stephanie Easley, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

May 23 – Bethany Wallace, 37, of Red Bud, was cited for improper use of an electronic communication device on Route 159 at Braun Road.

May 23 – Three 17-year-old males were cited for unlawful possession of alcohol on HH Road at Moore Road.

May 24 – Charges against a 21-year-old rural Columbia man are pending after police say he fired multiple shots in the area near Luhr’s Landing. Police were notified of a man driving a light blue Toyota in the bottoms after he allegedly fired the shots. Police said the man apparently saw some individuals bow fishing in the area and thought it was illegal, so he fired shots in the water and in the ground. No injuries were reported in the incident.

May 24 – Steve Fry, 43, of Waterloo, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear on a city ordinance violation.

May 25 – A report of prescription Adderall missing from the console of a car on East Back Street in Hecker is under investigation.

May 26 – The theft of a 32-inch flat screen TV from a screened-in back porch in the area of 6700 Deer Hill Road is under investigation. The theft occurred between noon and 6 p.m. No forced entry was reported.

May 26 – The theft of 650 pounds of copper and a brown 20-speed bicycle from a shed on Route 156 is under investigation.

May 27 – Betty Jo Albert, 43, of Ellington, Mo., was arrested for domestic battery on Konarcik Road.

May 27 – A possible report of reckless discharge of a firearm is under investigation in the area of 8000 Roscow Road. A horse was found shot in the leg and had to be put down by an animal doctor due to its injury.

May 27 – A possible report of battery in the area of 950 Country Club Lane is under investigation. A man reported that he was “jumped” by three or more local men and sustained injuries to his nose, shoulder and hip.

Waterloo Police

May 16 – Jaime Zarate, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and no valid driver’s license at 176 Marketplace Drive.

May 26 – Darren Ralston, 51, of East Alton, was charged with DUI (drugs) and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a crash that occurred April 20 on Route 3 at Park Street.