Police Blotter | 5/17/2017

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 9 – Hugo L. McQuade, 38, of Freeburg, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for domestic battery on Admiral Parkway at West Park Drive.

May 12 – Officers responded to two separate fights involving middle school students. The two fights are unrelated, police said. The first altercation took place about 4:30 p.m. at Bolm-Schuhkraft Park and involved an 11-year-old victim and 13-year-old suspect. The victim hit his head on the concrete, and a family member transported him to a hospital to get checked out. The second fight occurred about 5:20 p.m. at Metter Park and also involved an 11-year-old victim and 13-year-old suspect. No medical attention was required as a result of this altercation. The parents of all those involved were contacted, as were school officials as a safety precaution. Both incidents were forwarded to the Monroe County State’s Attorney for review before any possible charges are filed. Anyone with information on either altercation is asked to call Columbia police at 281-5151.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 9 – James Hug, 45, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for felony driving while license revoked (third offense).

May 9 – The thefts of four boat batteries and an auto battery from multiple lots along Moredock Lake are under investigation.

May 10 – Jamie Hutton, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

May 10 – The theft of tools and power tools valued at around $9,000 from an unlocked detached garage on Hill Castle Road in Columbia is under investigation.

May 12 – Denise Range, 30, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

May 12 – The theft of an aluminum brake tool from a back porch in the area of 4800 State Route 159 is under investigation.

May 14 – David Clancy, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Frontage Road in Columbia.

May 14 – Brandon Pegg, 18, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the area of 5700 State Route 3.

May 15 – Matthew C. Rautman, 31, of Millstadt, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

St. Clair County Sheriff

May 14 – Columbia fire and EMS personnel responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a motorcycle crash on Wagner Road at Spring Valley Farm Lane near Millstadt. A Harley-Davidson was seen in the middle of the roadway with the rider in a field about 10 yards away. The rider, Cameron W. Dietz, 54, of Belleville, was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County. Dietz was not wearing a helmet and had a visible head wound, police said, but was able to answer questions.

Waterloo Police

May 8 – Waterloo police and Columbia EMS responded to Lakeview Park about 4:30 p.m., after a 36-year-old woman using a walker was found unresponsive following a suspected drug overdose. The woman was unconscious but breathing upon officer arrival. The responding police officer administered Narcan — a prescription medicine that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses an overdose — and the woman was transported to a St. Louis hospital.

May 9 – Michelle Groves, 48, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

May 11 – Travis Sneed, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

May 13 – Matthew Cartmell, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue.

May 13 – Jimmy Wilkerson, 53, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and speeding on Route 3 at Southview.