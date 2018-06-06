Police Blotter | 5/30/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 22

Zachary Z. Laub, 30, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI in the 100 block of Ridge Lane.

May 23

Jaylen J. Robinson, 26, of Florissant, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Frank L. Porter, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested on Monroe County and St. Clair County warrants and for driving while license revoked on Admiral Parkway at Veterans Parkway.

May 24

John W. Geggus, 43, of Millstadt, was arrested for criminal damage to property at 2 Meadow Ridge East.

May 26

Alexandria D. Buckner, 30, of Fairview Heights, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance, driving while license suspended and improper lane usage on Route 3 southbound at the Palmer Road overpass.

Christine M. Davison, 48, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI on Columbia Centre at Veterans Parkway.

May 27

The theft of about $2,000 worth of tools from unlocked sheds in the 1400 block of Frontage Road is under investigation. The alleged crime is believed to have occurred late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in that area is asked to call 281-5151.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 21

Meghan McIntosh, 20, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI on Route 159 near Hecker.

May 22

The theft of 270 feet of copper cable valued at $1,500 from a T-Mobile cellular site at 1751 Centerville Road in Columbia is under investigation.

May 24

Jacqueline Fink, 54, of Hecker, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

May 26

Nicholas Laurent, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 northbound approaching South Market Street in Waterloo.

A possible case of disorderly conduct stemming from road rage on Route 3 near Select Fuel is under investigation.

May 27

Randall Madsen, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Collinsville warrant on Route 3 south of Waterloo.

Waterloo Police

May 22

Nathan Thompson, 38, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for failing to pay a fine.

May 24

Chelsea Elder, 31, of Columbia, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart for allegedly stealing a pair of Apple AirPods from the store.

May 25

James H. Jarvis, 52, of East Carondelet, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Park Street.

Tony G. Esker, 40, of Prairie du Rocher was arrested on a Monroe County civil warrant for unlawful sale of ginseng.

May 26

Jessica McCallister, 29, was arrested on a Pulaski County warrant.

Darrell Blanford, 55, of Barnhart, Mo., was cited for disorderly conduct after allegedly yelling and threatening an employee at Circle K, 209 S. Market Street.

May 27

Samantha Spivey, 48, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested for forgery and retail theft after allegedly using a replica $20 bill purchased online to buy clothing at Walmart. Also arrested in the incident were Timothy Wills, 47, of Imperial, Mo., for forgery, and Kimberly Aubin, 38, of Fenton, Mo., for retail theft.