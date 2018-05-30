Police Blotter | 5/23/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 14 – Seth D. Franklin, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested for obstructing identification and a St. Clair County warrant for resisting a peace officer on I-255.

May 16 – Brandon M. Bozsa, 36, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at 118 Skyline Drive.

May 17 – Joseph P. Muir, 51, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and speeding on I-255.

May 19 – Dillon R. Mason, 27, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested at 802 S. Rapp Avenue for obstructing justice related to a Missouri parole violation.

May 22 – Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 11:10 a.m. to what was reported as a single vehicle crash on Admiral Parkway (Route 3) at Veterans Parkway. A 40-year-old Carbondale man experienced a medical emergency and his 2004 Jeep went into the center median. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening medical condition.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 16 – Alan Macke, 38, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

May 17 – Columbia police and EMS assisted deputies in responding about 12:30 p.m. to a possible heroin overdose in the 100 block of Lookout Drive. A 37-year-old man was not conscious but breathing upon emergency responder arrival. Narcan was used successfully to revive him.

May 18 – Emergency personnel responded about 10:50 p.m. to a crash in the area of 6071 Maeystown Road. A vehicle was in a ditch on its side and had struck a utility pole with a downed line sparking a tree. The driver, Carol A. Raby, 48, of Waterloo, was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Power was out for homes in the vicinity of the crash, but was restored during the early morning hours.

May 20 – Lori L. Mroz, 51, of Ballwin, Mo., was cited for criminal trespass to property at 5940 KK Road.

May 21 – John W. Kirkley 31, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony criminal damage to property after allegedly damaging a truck in the area of 5244 Kaskaskia Road.

Waterloo Police

May 17 – The theft of items from Walmart is under investigation. Two black females left the store about 2:15 a.m. with the items and drove off in a black car with no front license plate.

May 17 – Police were investigating a reckless driving complaint at Mobil On The Run, 1000 N. Illinois Route 3, about 2:45 a.m. when a red Ford Mustang with a tan top drove off at a high rate of speed. The car was last seen traveling east on Route 158 toward Millstadt.

May 19 – Officers checking on a motorist changing a tire in the Walmart parking lot about 3:15 a.m. arrested Wyatt Morrison, 20, of Sparta, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of meth with intent to distribute. Also arrested in the incident was Cameron McAdams, 27, of Sparta, for obstructing justice (giving a false name) and a Randolph County warrant.

May 19 – Michael Spehn, 57, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, improper lighting (one headlight), driving while license revoked and no insurance on Park Street at Church Street.