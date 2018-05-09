Police Blotter | 5/2/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 26

Antoine C. Porter, 46, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving while license suspended.

Police terminated pursuit following a brief attempt to stop a speeding motorcycle about 2 p.m. The red motorcycle had a driver wearing a black helmet and black jacket, and failed to stop when an officer attempted to pull it over on Main Street. The motorcycle continued north onto Route 3 and then I-255, traveling west into St. Louis County at a high rate of speed.

April 27

Jennifer C. Strubberg, 41, of Belleville, was arrested on a felony warrant for retail theft out of Madison County, and also for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended on I-255.

April 29

Carter B. Simmonds, 19, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for improper use of registration, no insurance and driving while license suspended on I-255.

April 30

Robert Ash, 18, of Belleville, was arrested for domestic battery and unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence in the 400 block of East Cherry Street.

Millstadt Police

April 22

Charles D. Worden, 59, of Millstadt, was issued a village ordinance citation for trespassing at Millstadt Community Center during a private event.

April 29

James J. Betts, 43, of Caseyville, was arrested in the 300 block of South Illinois Street on two outstanding felony arrest warrants (possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation) out of St. Clair County.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 23

The theft of seven concrete stamps from a property in the area of 1300 Stumpf Lane between April 2 and April 18 is under investigation.

April 26

James Setzer, 42, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant at 310 Hickory Street in Waterloo.

Roger D. Strong, 57, of Waterloo, crashed his 2017 Audi A7 about 11:20 p.m. on Country Club Lane just west of Sherwood Lane. A passenger, Eric A. Brueggemann, 23, of Waterloo, went to Red Bud Regional Hospital by personal vehicle for treatment of a minor injury.

April 27

Willie L. Harper Jr., 21, of St. Louis, was arrested on Route 3 at Hanover Road for unlawful use of a weapon, that being an uncased and loaded firearm.

April 28

Madeline Smith-Snodgrass, 44, of Waterloo, was cited for disorderly conduct after allegedly firing a 9 millimeter pistol in the air with another person nearby in the 900 block of Country Club Lane at about 2 a.m.

Pete Goodman, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested on two felony counts of domestic battery and also for unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence in the 6000 block of Old Red Bud Road.

April 29

Charges are pending against multiple individuals following an altercation in the area of 5500 State Route 159. One person was sent to the hospital in the incident.

Lyn Falk Ahne, 46, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Route 156 at Goeddeltown Road.

Burglaries reported at 5919 L Road and at Hecker Sportsman’s Club are under investigation. Tools were missing from the outbuilding on L Road, and a lawnmower was stolen from the Sportsman’s Club.

Waterloo Police

April 23

Taylor A. Lloyd, 20, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal trespass to a residence and burglary to motor vehicle in connection with a March 30, 2017, incident in the 1200 block of North Moore Street.

April 26

Waterloo Fire Chief Aaron Shive said scam callers are soliciting money locally using the department’s name. Shive warned residents to not accept or provide information if you receive such a call.

April 27

Possible charges are pending following a fight on Main Street in front of Randy’s RR Bar shortly after 12:30 a.m. One person was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident.

April 28

Cynthia L. Dori, 59, of Millstadt, was arrested for aggravated battery in a public place following an incident at Outsiders Tavern, 110 S. Market Street shortly before 11 a.m. Court information alleges that Dori “struck and pushed Patrick Meegan with her fist.”